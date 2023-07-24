Rajasthan PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Out Soon At ptetggtu.com

Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara is all most likely to release the PTET Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, July 24. Candidates who appeared for the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test, PTET Counselling 2023 can check their allotment status on the official website at ptetggtu.com.

As per the PTET Counselling schedule, the seat allotment result for B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. 4 Year Course and B.Ed 2 Year Course will be announced today. The candidates whose names will be out in the counselling round will have to report to the respective colleges and confirm their admission by paying the fees of Rs. 22000. The admission formalities for the first round will begin from 24 to 28 July 2023.