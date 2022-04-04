PSTET 2021-22 Results Released, Details Here

PSTET results 2021-22 has been released on the official site at pstet.pseb.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The Punjab State Education Board (PSEB) has declared the results of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) results on 3 April 2022. The students who had appeared for the exam can check their results and download them in a PDF form at the official website on pstet.pseb.ac.in.
PSTET exams were conducted on 24 December 2021 in two shifts, the answer key was also released later. The students were allowed to raise objections regarding any answers and then on the basis of that the results were declared yesterday.
Though the PSEB was supposed to release the results in January 2022, it got delayed due to unseen circumstances.
Candidates can visit the official website of PSTET PBEB at pstet.pseb.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the link 'PSTET 2021-22 Results'
You will have to enter your application number, roll number, password and date of birth for login
The PSTET results for 2021-22 will be displayed on the screen
You can check and download the results
Take a printout for future use
Candidates who will have their names on the merit list can move forward with the job process. Visit the official website of PSEB for more updates.
