UP Primary Schools for Classes 1-5 Reopen Today

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is all set to reopen its primary schools from Monday, 1 March for the students of classes 1 to 5.

The reopening of the schools will be done with strict adherence to COVID-19 norms. Everyone is required to cover their faces and maintain social distancing. Seating arrangement will be done maintaining social distancing norms.

Authorities have been directed to get all the classrooms sanitised and arrange thermal screening in order to ensure safety of the students.

Students will only be able to join the physical classes with their parents’ consent. The classes will be conducted in shifts in order to avoid crowding. Students will also have an option to attend online classes if the wish to do so.