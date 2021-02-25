Makeshift School for Children of Farmers Protesting in Delhi

"If you can carry the weight of the pen today, you don't have to carry the weight of stones tomorrow," these are words spoken by a child.

When asked what he means by this statement, Santosh said, "If you receive education today, you don't have to be a labourer tomorrow and carry the weight of stones."

Santosh Kumar is one of at least 100 kids who to come to Savitribai Phule Pathshala in Delhi's Ghazipur border everyday.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest in the national capital, The Quint 's Shadab Moizee visited Savitribai Phule Pathshala — a makeshift school for the children of farmers protesting at Delhi's Ghazipur border.