PGDBA Exam 2022 To Be Conducted on 3 April, Check the Exam Pattern Here

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) Exam 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 3 April 2022, by IIT-Kharagpur. This exam is taken by students who wish to enroll in the PG Diploma courses for Business Analytics offered by colleges like IIT-Kharagpur, IIM-Calcutta, and ISI.
The admit cards for the exam were released on Friday, 1 April 2022, on the official website – pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in. The PGDBA is a full-time residential diploma programme for students who wish to become business analysts and professionals.
The PGDBA Exam 2022 was initially supposed to be held on 28 March 2022, but it was postponed to 3 April 2022. It is a computer-based test with 50 questions in the MCQ format.
The exam aims to test the students' knowledge in four specific areas: Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, Data Interpretation, Visualisation, and Quantitative Aptitude. The number of questions will be as follows:
Verbal Ability: 15
Logical Reasoning: 5
Data Interpretation: 5
Visualisation & Quantitative Aptitude: 25
Candidates will be marked out of 150 in the PGDBA 2022 Exam. The marking scheme is as follows:
Students will be given 1 mark for every correct answer.
Students will be given -1 for every incorrect answer.
No marks will be given if the question has not been attempted.
The students who qualify for the PGDBA Exam 2022 will be selected for the Interview Round, which is expected to be conducted in the month of May 2022.
Students must note that the date of admission may vary depending on the COVID-19 situation. The chosen candidates will get admission to the 2022-24 session.
