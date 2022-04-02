PGDBA Exam 2022 To Be Conducted on 3 April, Check the Exam Pattern Here

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) Exam 2022 will be conducted on Sunday, 3 April 2022, by IIT-Kharagpur. This exam is taken by students who wish to enroll in the PG Diploma courses for Business Analytics offered by colleges like IIT-Kharagpur, IIM-Calcutta, and ISI.

The admit cards for the exam were released on Friday, 1 April 2022, on the official website – pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in. The PGDBA is a full-time residential diploma programme for students who wish to become business analysts and professionals.

The PGDBA Exam 2022 was initially supposed to be held on 28 March 2022, but it was postponed to 3 April 2022. It is a computer-based test with 50 questions in the MCQ format.