Man Who Sexually Assaulted 2 Girls After Entering Delhi MCD School Arrested

Photo used for representational purposes
(Photo: IANS)
Days after a man entered a school run by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and assaulted two girls, the accused was arrested by the police.
The incident was bought to light by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) that said that the man had barged into the school and assaulted two eight-year-old girls.
The DCW had said, "he had removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students."
The DCP (northeast) had said on 5 May that a sketch had been made based on the descriptions provided by the girls. Later in the day, the man was identified and arrested.
According to an Indian Express report, the accused was in his 40s and claimed to have been drunk at the time.
EDMC officials also said that they had suspended a teacher and the principal over the security lapse.
However, school authorities maintained that the CCTVs are supposed to be installed by the EDMC and a security guard is to be employed by them too, but none of this were there at the school.
(Sources: The Indian Express)