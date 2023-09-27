PM YASASVI Admit Card 2023 To Be Released Soon; Exam To Be Held On 29 September

PM Yasasvi 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to issue the admit card for PM YASASVI Entrance Test 2023 anytime soon. Students who are willing to appear for the exam and have registered for the PM Young Achievers Scholarship Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) can log in to the official website at yet.nta.ac.in to get access to the admit card download link.

As per the official schedule, the National Testing Agency has scheduled the Yasasvi Entrance Test 2023 on Friday, 29 September 2023. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode. The question paper will have a total of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs and the candidates will get 150 minutes to complete the exam.