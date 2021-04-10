‘Board Exams Amid Second Wave Scary For Us, But CBSE Won’t Listen’

Video Editor: Puneet Bhatia
Video Producer: Saradha Natarajan
Illustrations: Arnica Kala
As India registers ‘highest one-day spike’ in COVID cases almost every other day, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 will continue as scheduled.
As students, we have been told from a young age that a lot rides on these exams – yet, in the middle of a raging pandemic, exams will be held offline across the country 4 May onwards.
The government is failing to listen to our voices and students’ requests are falling on deaf ears. Who will be held responsible if students test positive after these exams?
The virus alone is not the only concern. With education and classes shifting online, students have had trouble understanding many concepts, while many couldn't attend online classes due to the unavailability of internet and smartphones.
Physical classes hold importance for the overall understanding of the syllabus throughout the session, which students have not received this year. Moreover, while the CBSE has promised COVID protocols will be followed and adequate safety measures will be taken, this has not been the case for many of us who went to school for our practical exams.
It is said that kids and the young are more susceptible to the double mutant strain. We have faced many changes this year, from online learning and no schooling for over a year. We are, therefore, under immense pressure.
Over 1 lakh students have signed a petition to cancel the board exams, as was done at the beginning of the pandemic when cases were lesser in number. We request the Education Ministry to reconsider its decision and save us the tension and worry.
(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
