'Painful To See Students Assaulted With Impunity': FTII Alumni on Mob Attack

Two days after a right-wing mob barged into the Film and Television Institute of India campus in Pune and attacked students for holding an event in remembrance of Babri mosque, several of FTII's alumni have “unequivocally” condemned the police's alleged “inaction” and said that it “is painful to see the students of this great film school being assaulted with impunity."
Over 280 alumni issued the letter on Thursday, 25 January, wherein they said they "unequivocally condemn" the recent violence perpetrated on the students by "unidentified people who entered the campus without permission."
The letter includes names like Academy-award winner and sound designer Resul Pookutty and film directors such as Saeed Mirza and Abhijit Mazumdar.
On 23 January, a day after the Ram temple consecration, a right-wing mob of 20-25 people barged in the FTII campus, shouted slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans, burnt down the Babri masjid poster, abused, punched and brutally thrashed several student body members, including a female student.
The ruckus took place over a poster which read, 'Remember Babri: Death of Constitution.' After the incident, the members of the right-wing mob filed an FIR against some of the students. The students told The Quint that two of the seven names were also 'fake.'
The security guard, on behalf of the Institute also filed an FIR against 15 people on charges of rioting. However, three members of the mob were detained but were released later, as per a local journalist in Pune.
The letter, further read, "We appeal to the police and all relevant authorities to take prompt action against those who perpetrated violence against the students and who entered with the intent to vandalise property on the campus."
The students had organised a photo exhibition for on Babri masjid demolition. On 22 January, a screening for 'Ram Ke Naam' was also held on the campus.
However, the right-wing mob attacked them the next day while the "police watched and didn't really help," alleged the students. FTII students also criticised the narrative in the mainstream media that it was not a 'clash.'
The students are currently in talks with the administration to figure out the next steps to take care of the situation justly.
