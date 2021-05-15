COVID-19: BITSAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended

BITSAT 2021: Last date to apply for BITSAT is 30 June. Image used for representational purposes.
Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) on Friday, 14 May, announced the postponement of its online entrance exam, BITS Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021.
"BITSAT-2021 online tests (earlier scheduled during June 24-29, 2021) stand postponed," reads a notice on the website.
BITS has also extended the deadline for submission of online applications for BITSAT 2021. Students can now submit their application form till 30 June (5 pm).
Eligible students who wish to apply for the same can do it on its official website: bitsadmission.com.
The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.
Earlier, BITSAT 2021 was scheduled to be conducted from 24-29 June 2021. New dates for the same will be announced later in the month of June.
For further updates regarding BITSAT 2021, students are advised to check the website in the first week of June.
BITSAT is an entrance exam to secure admission in BITS Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad campuses. It is conducted for admission to BE, BPharma, and MSc courses.
