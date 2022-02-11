NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Final Result To Be Declared Today: How To Check Result

Check steps to download NTSE 2021 stage 2 final result. Image used for representative purposes.
The final results for the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2021-22 for stage 2, are scheduled to be declared on 11 February 2022, by the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT).
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of NCERT, at ncert.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the NTSE 2021 stage 2 final results are being declared for the exam that was conducted on 24 October 2021.
Please find below a step-by-step procedure to check your result.
Visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in
Navigate to the link that reads 'NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021,' available on the homepage
Enter your official login credentials and any other details required
Your NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Final Result and Merit List shall be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a print out for future reference
All candidates must note that the NTSE 2021 stage 2 provisional results have already been released by NCERT.
