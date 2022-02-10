NTSE 2021 Stage 2 Provisional Result Declared: How To Check & Download Result

NTSE Stage 2 Provisional Result 2021 Declared
(Photo: The Quint)
The provisional results for the NTSE 2021 Stage 2 exams have been declared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the NCERT – at ncert.nic.in – to check their respective results.
Candidates must note that the NTSE 2021 Stage 2 final result and the merit list will be declared by the NCERT on 11 February 2022.
The NTSE Stage 2 exams were conducted on 24 October 2021.
The NCERT has notified that candidates can not only check their provisional result online but also download their final scoring keys, along with scanned images of MAT & SAT Papers.
They can also use the following link to view the NTSE Stage 2 provisional result – http://45.127.197.187/ntsems/.
Visit the official website of the NCERT at ncert.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'Provisional NTSE result and OMR sheet.'
Enter your official login credentials, such as roll number, to log in.
Your NTSE Stage 2 provisional result will be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future reference.
Also, candidates are advised to thoroughly check their answer keys once they download it. In case of any errors or discrepancies in the scorecard, candidates must inform the NCERT immediately.
Candidates can write to the NCERT council at ntsexam.ncert@gov.in within 3 days of the provisional results being declared. Since the results were declared on 7 February 2022, 11 February 2022 ( till 05:00 PM) is the last day to contact the NCERT in case of any errors.
Please find below the phone numbers of the NCERT council. Candidates can call on either of the two during working days and office hours.
011-26592207 CRC Section, NCERT
011-26567402 NTS-II Section, ESD, NCERT