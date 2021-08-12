NEET 2021 Correction Window: Here's How to Edit Your NEET UG Application Form

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 11 August, opened the correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2021. The correction window will allow the aspirants to make corrections (if any) in their application form.

Last date to make correction in NEET UG 2021 application form is 14 August (2 PM).

Therefore, the candidates who have registered for NEET UG 2021, and want to make correction(s) in their application form, can do it on NTA NEET's official website: neet.nta.nic.in.