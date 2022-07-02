New Update: CBSE 10th,12th Result 2022 To Be Out Soon, Says Board Official

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to announce the result of the 10th and 12th term 2 examination. Students have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE 10th, 12th class result 2022. Earlier it was speculated that the CBSE X, XII class result 2022 will be announced on 4 July 2022 and 10 July 2022 respectively. However, as per some reports, a senior board official has confirmed that the 2022 CBSE 10th, 12th results will not be declared on these dates. Students should keep visiting the official website (cbseresults.nic.in) for latest updates.

The CBSE 10th and 12th class term 2 result was expected to be out in the month of June but looks like students have to wait a little longer. As per reports, the CBSE X, XII class result 2022 has been delayed due to an incomplete evaluation process.