NEET SS 2021 Admit Card Released: Here's How to Download it from nbe.edu.in

Download NEET SS 2021 admit card from nbe.edu.in
(Photo: The Quint)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Super Specialty (NEET SS) admit card has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on its official website.
Therefore, candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their NEET SS admit card from nbe.edu.in.
Visit the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in
Select the 'NEET-SS' tab on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your user ID and password
Click on Login
Your NEET SS admit card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for exam day and future reference
"Candidates are required to download their admit card from the NBEMS website and affix firmly their latest passport size photograph in the space provided on the admit card," reads the information bulletin of NEET SS.
Admit cards will contain information like name of the candidates, exam date, timing, examination centre, etc. Candidates are advised to check all the information carefully and get in touch with NBEMS in case of any discrepancy.
NEET SS 2021 result will be declared on 31 January 2022.
NEET-SS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty.
For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NBEMS.
