NEET MDS 2022: Registration Commences Today

NEET MDS 2022: Registration commences on 4 January 2022
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) MDS 2022 will commence on 4 January 2022, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)
Thus, candidates who wish to apply for the NEET MDS 2022 exam can visit the official website of NBE at nbe.edu.in and register themselves.
Candidates must note that the registration link will be activated at 03:00 PM on 4 January 2022 on the official website of NBE mentioned above.
Also, the application window to apply for NEET MDS 2022 shall conclude on 24 January 2022. Hence, candidates who are interested are advised to apply as soon as possible.
The NEET MDS 2022 exam shall be conducted on 6 March 2022, and the result for the same will be declared by NBE by 21 March 2022.
Also, candidates must note that the NEET MDS 2022 will be conducted in a computer based platform at different test centres across the country.
Visit the official site of NBE at nbe.edu.in.
Navigate to the link that reads 'NEET MDS' present on the home page.
Register yourself by filling in the required details.
Once you are done entering data, make the payment of examination fees to submit your application form.
Your NEET MDS 2022 application form will be submitted
Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates must note that the application fees for the NEET MDS 2022 is as follows-
For general and OBC category candidates: Rs 4425 examination fee + GST For SC, ST and PWD category candidates: Rs 3245 including GST.
For more updates on the NEET MDS 2022 exam, please visit this space regularly as well as the official website of NBE mentioned above.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)