NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Registration Process for Round 2 AIQ Commences Today

NEET PG Counselling 2022 registration process for round 2 AIQ commences today. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The counselling process for round 2 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2021 is expected to commence today, Friday, 4 February, for All India Quota seats (AIQ).
Candidates who are going to be appearing for admissions can visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in and register online.
The counselling dates for the NEET PG 2021 Counselling had to be revised, here are the full details of the revised schedule.
Candidates must note that the Choice Filling and Locking options will only be made available from 7 February 2022. This option will not be available from the next day of registrations.
Visit the official website of Medical Counselling Committee, mcc.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, 'Online Registration,' on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as roll number and password to log in.
Fill the NEET PG 2021 counselling application form for round 2.
Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
Your registration for NEET PG 2021 Counselling for round 2 will be completed.
Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.
For more details, please visit this space regularly and check the official website of mcc at mcc.nic.in.
