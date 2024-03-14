TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key To Release On 18 March At tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2024 final answer key to release soon
Anna University recently announced that the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 will be released on 18 March. Candidates who have participated in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 can download the final answer keys from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.
The TANCET 2024 answer key acts as a valuable tool for the candidates to evaluate their performance in the entrance exam and gauge their chances of admission into their preferred program.
Candidates are required to enter their login credentials like email address, password, and captcha to access the TANCET 2024 provisional answer key. A direct link to download the final answer key is also available for candidates' reference.
The exam was conducted on 9 March and the results for the same is expected to be released by 14 April. The MCA paper was held from 10 am to 12 pm and MBA from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Anna University conducted the entrance exam in 15 centers.
After the announcement of the results and uploading the scorecards, candidates can proceed to submit their admission applications to universities and other educational institutions.
Candidates can follow these steps to check the TANCET 2024 final answer key:
Visit the official website, that is, tancet.annauniv.edu.
On the homepage, candidates can click the link that reads, 'To check the answer key: Click here'.
A new page will appear on the screen.
Candidates need to enter the asked credentials and click on submit.
The answer key will appear on the screen.
Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
