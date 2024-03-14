TANCET 2024 Final Answer Key To Release On 18 March At tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University recently announced that the final answer key for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 will be released on 18 March. Candidates who have participated in the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test 2024 can download the final answer keys from the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2024 answer key acts as a valuable tool for the candidates to evaluate their performance in the entrance exam and gauge their chances of admission into their preferred program.

Candidates are required to enter their login credentials like email address, password, and captcha to access the TANCET 2024 provisional answer key. A direct link to download the final answer key is also available for candidates' reference.