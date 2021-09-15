NEET 2021 Phase 2 Application Process to Begin Before Results

NEET second phase registration to begin soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the second phase application process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 before the declaration of its result.

This year, the application process for NEET 2021 has been divided into two sets/phases, in order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly.

"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the result/ downloading of score card," reads the official information bulletin.

Dates for the same will be announced soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2021 exam was conducted on 12 September 2021.

Here are the details that need to be filled in the second phase registration.

Personal Details

  • In case of a girl candidate, are you the only girl child of your parents

  • Place of residence

  • Belongs to Minority

  • Religious Minority

  • Mode of preparation

Educational Details (Class 10 and 11)

  • Pass Status

  • Year of Passing/Appearing

  • Qualifying Exam

  • Place of schooling

  • Type of School College

  • Qualifying Examination State

  • Qualifying Examination District

  • School Board

  • Result Mode

  • Maximum Grade Point

  • CGPA Obtained

  • CGPA

  • Total Marks

  • Obtained Marks

  • Marks (%)

  • Roll Number

  • School/College Name address

  • School/College Pin code

Additional Details

  • Place of Birth

  • State

  • District

Parents Income Details

  • Father Qualification

  • Father Occupation

  • Father Annual Income

  • Mother Qualification

  • Mother Occupation

  • Mother Annual Income

  • Guardian Qualification

  • Guardian Occupation

  • Guardian Annual Income

Uploading Documents

  • Category Certificate

  • Person With Benchmark Disability(PwBD) Certificate

  • 10th Certificate

  • Citizenship Certificate

"All candidates shall fill up each set of information of the Application Form at the respective time of availability. In the absence of filling up of any of the set of information, his/her candidature will be cancelled," the information bulletin added.

