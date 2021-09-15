NEET 2021 Phase 2 Application Process to Begin Before Results

NEET second phase registration to begin soon
National Testing Agency (NTA) will commence the second phase application process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 before the declaration of its result.
This year, the application process for NEET 2021 has been divided into two sets/phases, in order to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly.
"The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online Application Form. The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the result/ downloading of score card," reads the official information bulletin.
Dates for the same will be announced soon on neet.nta.nic.in
Here are the details that need to be filled in the second phase registration.
Personal Details
In case of a girl candidate, are you the only girl child of your parents
Place of residence
Belongs to Minority
Religious Minority
Mode of preparation
Educational Details (Class 10 and 11)
Pass Status
Year of Passing/Appearing
Qualifying Exam
Place of schooling
Type of School College
Qualifying Examination State
Qualifying Examination District
School Board
Result Mode
Maximum Grade Point
CGPA Obtained
CGPA
Total Marks
Obtained Marks
Marks (%)
Roll Number
School/College Name address
School/College Pin code
Additional Details
Place of Birth
State
District
Parents Income Details
Father Qualification
Father Occupation
Father Annual Income
Mother Qualification
Mother Occupation
Mother Annual Income
Guardian Qualification
Guardian Occupation
Guardian Annual Income
Uploading Documents
Category Certificate
Person With Benchmark Disability(PwBD) Certificate
10th Certificate
Citizenship Certificate
"All candidates shall fill up each set of information of the Application Form at the respective time of availability. In the absence of filling up of any of the set of information, his/her candidature will be cancelled," the information bulletin added.
