NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card Released on Official Website: Steps To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022 on Tuesday, 14 June 2022.

The NCHM JEE admit cards 2022 are available on the official website at nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Candidates who wish to appear for the exams can download their NCHM JEE 2022 admit cards using their application number and date of birth.

The NCHM JEE 2022 exam will be held on 18 June 2022. The Hotel Management entrance exam is a computer-based test (CBT). Depending on the NCHM JEE 2022 score, candidates will get admitted to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) courses in the 43 participating colleges.