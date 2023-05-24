NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out: Download HSLC, HSSLC Results on nbsenl.edu.in

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out: Download HSLC, HSSLC Results on nbsenl.edu.in

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:

NBSE HSSLC, HSLC Result 2023 declared

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

NBSE Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC and HSSLC results today, May 24. The board recently announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice. 

Students who appeared for the HSLC and HSSLC board exams can download their NBSE class 10, 12 result 2023 online from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

The candidates will have to use their roll number and other credentials to get access to the class 10th and 12th marksheet of the Nagaland Board. 

Along with the class 10th, 12th results, the examination authority has also released the result statistics like toppers list, pass percentage, etc on its official website

Websites To Check NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023

  • nbsenagaland.com

  • nbsenl.edu.in

How to Download NBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023?

  • Visit the official website of Nagaland Board- nbsenagaland.com, nbsenl.edu.in

  • On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ link

  • Click on the NBSE 10th/12th result link 

  • A new login page will open

  • Enter the login details like registration and roll number

  • The NBSE HSLC/ HSSLC result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

  • Take a print out for future reference

