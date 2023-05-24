NBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Out: Download HSLC, HSSLC Results on nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE Result 2023: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC and HSSLC results today, May 24. The board recently announced the NBSE class 10th, 12th result date through an official notice.

Students who appeared for the HSLC and HSSLC board exams can download their NBSE class 10, 12 result 2023 online from the official website at nbsenl.edu.in.

The candidates will have to use their roll number and other credentials to get access to the class 10th and 12th marksheet of the Nagaland Board.

Along with the class 10th, 12th results, the examination authority has also released the result statistics like toppers list, pass percentage, etc on its official website