CUET Postponed to 24-28 August for Students Who Were Unable To Take It Last Week

(Chetan Bhakuni/The Quint)
The Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) Phase II exam will be held between 24 and 28 August for candidates who could not take the exams last week due to "technical and administrative glitches," the officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) said on Sunday, 8 August.
The agency will issue fresh admit cards for these students.
Due to "administrative and technical reasons" at some exam centres, the 2022 CUET-UG Phase II examination which was earlier scheduled to be held between 4 and 6 August was postponed to the dates between 12 and 14 August.
After the postponement, the agency gave an option for the affected candidates to choose dates other than the scheduled 12 to 14 August, if they are not preferred by them. Following this, 15,811 came forward with a date change request, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.
Many asked the agency to not hold the exam between 12 and 14 August as a slew of festivals were celebrated during this period, said the Chairman on Twitter.
Some candidates have also requested for a city change.
"Considering the above requests, it has been decided that in place of 12 to 14 August, the CUET (UG) – 2022 examination for all these candidates will now be conducted between 24 to 28 August 2022, and fresh Admit Card will be issued well before the date of Examination," the UGC Chairman said.
On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres.
A day after this, on Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.
Anticipating the same situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.
The Phase III of the examination will take place as per schedule on 17, 18, and 20 August.
The candidates are also advised to visit the NTA website for the latest updates regarding the examination.
(With inputs from PTI.)
