Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NEET Result 2022 Date: Know NEET Answer Key 2022 Details, Check Official Website

NEET Result 2022 Date: Know NEET Answer Key 2022 Details, Check Official Website

NEET Answer Key 2022: Check neet.nta.nic.in to know the answer key release date and NEET Result 2022 date.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

NEET Result 2022 and answer key date are likely to be declared soon by the NTA.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>NEET Result 2022 and answer key date are likely to be declared soon by the NTA.</p></div>

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key and result are expected to be declared soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep an eye on the official website to know the answer key and date of release of the result. The website that candidates should visit to check NEET Result 2022 and the answer key release date is neet.nta.nic.in. As per the latest details available, the NEET Answer Key 2022 will be declared before the results.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not revealed any details on the NEET Result 2022 and answer key release date as of yet. To know the latest updates on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key and result, one must keep a close eye on neet.nta.nic.in. The answer key and result will be out soon.

Also ReadNEET PG Counselling 2022 for MDS Round 1: Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Once the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is declared on the website by the NTA, candidates will be allowed to raise objections against it. The NEET Result 2022 will be released based on the objections.

NEET Answer Key 2022 and Result: Important Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially release a notification stating the NEET Answer Key 2022 and result dates soon. Candidates will find the notification on the website, neet.nta.nic.in, so they can download it.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was officially held on 17 July 2022 for all the candidates who registered for it. As per the latest official details available from the National Testing Agency (NTA), over 18 lakh students registered for the exam.

Candidates are waiting for the NEET Result 2022 to be released so that they can check their scores.

Also ReadJEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Date: Check jeeadv.ac.in; Know Exam Date and Time
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
They can calculate their probable marks after the NEET Answer Key 2022 is declared.

To know all the details from the National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the NEET UG 2022 answer key and result, one has to constantly check neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET Result 2022: Steps To Download

Let's take a look at the steps to download the NEET Result 2022 once it is declared officially by the NTA for the candidates:

  • Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

  • Click on the NEET Result 2022 link available on the homepage.

  • Provide your log-in information correctly such as Application ID and Password.

  • The NEET UG Result will be displayed on your screen.

  • Download the result from the website to check your marks carefully.

  • Save a copy of the NEET UG Result 2022 for future reference.

Also ReadCUET UG Result 2022 Expected To Be Out in September

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT