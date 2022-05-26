NATA 2022: NATA Exam Application Open Till 28 May

The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can register for the architecture entrance exam till 28 May 2022.

Earlier, the last date to apply for NATA 2022 was 23 May, 2022. However, the council has extended the last date to apply for the first NATA test till 28 May, 2022.

This article will help candidates know how to apply on the official NATA website – nata.in.