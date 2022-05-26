NATA 2022: NATA Exam Application Open Till 28 May

NATA Exams 2022 application window extended till 28 May.
The Council of Architecture (COA) has extended the application process for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture, NATA 2022. Candidates who wish to apply can register for the architecture entrance exam till 28 May 2022.
Earlier, the last date to apply for NATA 2022 was 23 May, 2022. However, the council has extended the last date to apply for the first NATA test till 28 May, 2022.
This article will help candidates know how to apply on the official NATA website – nata.in.
Visit the official website – nata.in.
On the homepage, click on the link 'NATA 2022 Registration.'
Candidates can register themselves on the NATA portal.
Fill in the application and upload the required documents.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Download and take a printout for future references.
COA will be reopening the registrations for the second and third session of the NATA exam after the first exam is completed.
The first phase of the NATA exam will be conducted on 12 June 2022. The second and third phases of the NATA 2022 exam will be held on 7 July 2022 and 7 August 2022 respectively.
COA organises the NATA exam for admissions in the five-year Bachelors in Architecture, B.Arch. courses in approved architectural institutions of the country.
