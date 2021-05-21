NATA 2021 Second Test Postponed Due to COVID-19

NATA 2021 registration can be done on: nata.in. Image used for representation purpose.
The Council of Architecture (CoA) has postponed the second test of National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA), 2021.
Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 June 2021, which will now be conducted on 11 July.
The decision of postponement has been taken in the view of the pandemic situation across India.
“In view of the severity of the second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that the second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on 11 July 2021 instead of earlier scheduled date of 12 June 2021,” reads the official notification released by NATA.
The notice further stated that the new brochure with revised dates of NATA 202 second test will be made available shortly on NATA's official website: nata.in
It also said that NATA's portal to register for second test will continue to remain open.
NATA 2021 first paper was conducted on 10 April. Result for the same was declared on the official website on 20 April 2021.
Published: 21 May 2021,04:38 PM IST