Maharashtra Govt Postpones MPSC Exam Scheduled for 11 October

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, 9 October, announced that the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled to be held on 11 October has been postponed. This is the third time the government has postponed the exam since the outbreak.

According to the CM, there was a demand from the candidates that they needed more time to prepare for the exam as libraries in the state are still shut due to COVID-19.

“There was a demand (from candidates) for more time to study as educational institutes and libraries are still shut due to the pandemic. We are coming out of the lockdown now, but the number of cases are still rising,” said Thackeray.

“All the students who were eligible to appear for the exam on 11 October will be allowed to do so whenever it is held in future,” he added.

However, state PWD minister and head of cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota Ashok Chavan said the decision to shift the date was due to the COVID-19 outbreak and not “any pressure”, adding that the CM had made it it clear this postponement would be final.