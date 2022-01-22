MP NEET UG Counselling 2021 Merit List To Be Out Today on dme.mponline.gov.in

Publication of merit list will be followed by submission of choices and choice locking by MP Domicile registered candidates from 23 to 27 January (up to midnight).

Seat allotment result for first round counselling will be declared on 31 January 2022. Selected candidates will be required to report at allotted Medical/Dental college in person for document verification and admission between 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm).

According to the official counselling schedule, candidates will be allowed to opt for upgradation through candidate's login after admission 01 to 07 February 2022 (midnight).

Moreover, online resignation/cancellation of admission at college level will also be allowed from 01 to 07 February 2022 (05 pm).

For more details about MP NEET UG Counselling 2021, candidates are advised to visit the official website of DME.