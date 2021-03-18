Manipal Institute of Technology Declared A Containment Zone

The Udupi district administration on Wednesday, 17 March, declared Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) a containment zone after over 59 cases of COVID-19 were reported on the campus.
Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha issued the notification on Wednesday and appointed Assistant Commissioner of Kundapura sub-division Raju K as the Incident Commander to lead the zone, the report added.
Officials are still collecting information on positive COVID cases. A plan to curb the spread of the virus is underway, considering how a large number of students stay outside the campus, The News Minute reported.
“Classes are being shifted online for the next two weeks and any exam will be postponed, along with laboratory classes,” Narayana Sabhahit, Registrar of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), told The News Minute.
Karnataka has reported over 9.63 lakh COVID cases so far, with a death toll of 12,407, according to the Union Health Ministry. There were 10,220 active cases on Thursday. Close to 9.4 lakh people have recovered so far.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has convened a meeting of senior officials and heads of key government hospitals to discuss the rising cases of COVID in the state and measures to curb the same, reported The Indian Express.
(With inputs from The Indian Express and The News Minute)
