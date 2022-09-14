MHT CET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon: Date, Time, Steps To Check Here

The MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) 2022 result is expected to be declared soon for the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) groups. Once released, candidates can check their results from the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET Exam 2022 was held from 5 to 11 August 2022 for PCM groups and 12 to 20 August 2022 for PCB groups. The exam is conducted to make students eligible for admission to various engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses at different institutions of the state. Let us read about the MHT CET Result 2022 date and how to download and check it.