Registration for MHT CET CAP Round 2 Counselling Begins

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell, on Monday, 13 December, commenced the registrations for MHT CET counselling through Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 2.
The last date for submission and confirmation of option form for CAP Round 2 is Wednesday, 15 December.
Eligible candidates can register for the same on the official website of CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Candidates who are allotted a seat in MHT CET CAP Round 2 are required to accept the offer between 11 am, 17 December, and 3 pm, 20 December.
Moreover, the selected candidates must report to the allotted institute for confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee between 17 and 20 December, from 11 am to 5 pm.
Go to the official website of CT cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on 'BE/ BTech' link under 'undergraduate courses'.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Login using application ID and password.
Fill up the option form for MHT CET CAP Round 2 counselling and submit it.
Download and save it for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CET cell.
