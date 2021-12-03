MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1: Provisional Allotment Result To Be Declared Today

MHT CET 2021 cap round 1 provisional seat allotment results to be declared on 3 December 2021
The CAP 1 round 1 results of MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1 result for BTech/BE admissions is scheduled to be released on 3 December 2021, by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org and check their MHTCET 2021 provisional allotment results.
The CET Cell has already released the merit list for the MHT CET 2021 along with the seat matrix for the various engineering colleges in the state of Maharashtra.
Candidates must note that the provisional seat allotment results for CAP round 1 are going to be based on the choices filled by the candidates. As soon as the results are declared, students must go through the result carefully and verify the seat allotted to them in the login window.
Visit the official website of MAHACET at 2021.mahacet.org to check the MHT CET Cap Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment result
Registered candidates will be able to check their result once they have logged in using their official credentials. They will be required to self-verify the seat allotment to them by accepting the declaration online.
In case of any errors or discrepancies in the claims, candidates must report to the grievance cell from the login window itself
Candidates must note that those who have been allotted a seat as per their first choice would have an ‘Auto Freeze’ option and are required to pay the fee to confirm the seat.
Students who have been allotted a seat other than their first choice would have an option of either ‘Self Freeze’ or ‘Not Freeze’.
Candidates must note that in all the situations, candidates are required to pay the fees and confirm their respective seats.
No change of seat is permitted for the self freeze and auto-freeze options.
Only students falling under the 'Not Freeze' category shall be able to change their seat in subsequent rounds, as long as they pay the fees and continue to participate in the counselling process.
All candidates must note that students who do not pay the fees shall be barred from other rounds of counselling.
The MHT CET 2021 result was expected to release by 11 am on the official website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website for checking and downloading their result.