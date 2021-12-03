MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1: Provisional Allotment Result To Be Declared Today

The CAP 1 round 1 results of MHT CET 2021 CAP Round 1 result for BTech/BE admissions is scheduled to be released on 3 December 2021, by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org and check their MHTCET 2021 provisional allotment results.