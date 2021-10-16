MHT CET 2021: Results to be Declared Soon

Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell released the provisional answer key of MHT CET 2021 on 11 October. Candidates who appeared for the exam were allowed to raise objection against the answer key till 13 October. The objections raised by candidates will be verified by the CET cell. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

MHT CET 2021 results will be prepared on the basis of finalized answer key.