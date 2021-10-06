Maharashtra CET 2021: Results to Be Out Soon

MHT CET Result 2021
The results for Maharashtra CET 2021 of MBA/MMS stream and MHT CET are believed to be announced soon (latest by 20 October 2021). The exam was conducted in an offline mode from16 to 18 September 2021. It is advisable for candidates who appeared in the entrance exam to check the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, regularly for more updates on the results.
In the interim period, an unofficial link called 'admitcardbuilder' has also been doing the rounds on the internet. While the State Common Entrance Test Cell has made no official announcement yet on Maharashtra CET 2021 Result, students have been able to check results and download their scorecards, according to several reports.
The official scorecard is said to include details such as name, exam, date of exam, percentile scores and state-level ranks. However, students will require credentials like application number and date of birth to check the results.
Last year, a total number of 1,10,631 candidates had appeared for the MAH MBA/MMS examination. However, this year saw a significant rise, with 1.5 lakh students appearing for it.
In case of the lack of fulfilment of any laid down eligibility criteria, the applicant's candidature will stand cancelled, irrespective of the result of the online examination.
In case of any malpractices, the State CET Cell reserves the right to disqualify the candidature of the candidate making it null and void.
Multiple appearances in online examinations are not allowed and will result in the cancellation of candidature.
The results shall be prepared in the form of both raw and percentile scores, separately for each of the three subjects.
The scores of three sections would be merged and shall be called the CET scores, which will eventually be used to compile results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 06 Oct 2021,12:08 PM IST