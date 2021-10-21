MHT CET 2021: Results Expected Soon

MHT CET 2021 results will be declared on cetcell.mahacet.org. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
MHT CET 2021 results are expected to be announced soon by Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
The State Common Entrance Test cell has not provided any specific date for the declaration of result, but as per the official notice, the results will be declared on or before 28 October 2021. Therefore, students are advised to check the website regularly.
Visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET result link on the homepage.
Login using your registered credentials.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell released the provisional answer key of MHT CET 2021 exam on 11 October. Candidates were given a chance to raise objections against the same till 13 October 2021.
As per the official notice released by the cell, "Total number of questions used for the above examinations was 4650 which include subjects Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology. Out of 4650 questions only 15 unique question id objections are found valid."
These changes will be incorporated in the final answer key, the notice added.
The results of MHT CET 2021 will be prepared on the basis of final answer key.
MHT CET 2021 was held from 20 September to 1 October 2021. A special session was also conducted on 9 October 2021.
