MHT CET 2021 Answer Key To Be Released Today

MHT CET answer key 2021 to be released on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org
The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is all set to release MHT CET 2021 answer key on Monday, 11 October 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download the answer key on the official websites of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra: mhtcet2021.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.
Response sheets of the candidates along with question papers will also be released with the answer key.
Visit one of the official websites: mhtcet2021.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on MHT CET answer key link
Choose the subjects you want to download the answer keys for
Download and save it for future reference.
Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key, if any, on 12 and 13 October 2021, reported The Indian Express.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test cell is expected to declare the result of MHT CET 2021 on or before 28 October 2021, reported NDTV. Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the counselling process, the report added.
MHT CET 2021 exam was conducted for two groups: PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths), and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology). The exam was conducted from 20 September to 1 October 2021.
