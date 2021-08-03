Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts 2021 Result to be Announced on 5 August

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday, 3 August, announced that it will declare SSLC (Class 10), and HSSLC (Class 12) Arts result on Thursday, 5 August 2021.

HSSLC results are scheduled to be declared at 10 am, and the SSLC results will be announced at 11 am.

"The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 AM (HSSLC) and 11:00 AM (SSLC) respectively (sic)," reads the official notice.