Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts 2021 Result to be Announced on 5 August

MBOSE Class 10, 12th result can be checked on mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Tuesday, 3 August, announced that it will declare SSLC (Class 10), and HSSLC (Class 12) Arts result on Thursday, 5 August 2021.
HSSLC results are scheduled to be declared at 10 am, and the SSLC results will be announced at 11 am.
"The Results of the HSSLC (Arts Stream) and SSLC Examinations, 2021 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 05-08-2021 at 10:00 AM (HSSLC) and 11:00 AM (SSLC) respectively (sic)," reads the official notice.
Students who appeared for Meghalaya Board's classes 10 and 12exam can check their results on MBOSE's official website: mbose.in. Results can also be checked on: megresults.nic.in.
The Board stated that results will not be displayed at MBOSE offices in Tura and Shillong and at the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation.
Visit one of the websites of Meghalaya board: mbose.in, or megresults.nic.in.
Go to 'Results'.
Click on SSLC/HSSLC Arts result 2021.
Enter your roll number and the captcha.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your result will appear on the screen.
Save it for future reference.
Meghalaya is one of the few states that conducted exams for classes 10 and 12 this year. Many other state boards, CBSE, and CISCE cancelled their exams this year due to the pandemic. However, Meghalaya Board exams were conducted in adherence to COVID-19 protocols, reported Financial Express.
Meghalaya Board released HSSLC results of science, commerce and vocational streams on Friday, 30 July. They can also be checked on: mbose.in, and megresults.nic.in.
