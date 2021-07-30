Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC 2021 Result Declared: How to Check 12th Result

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday, 30 July, declared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2021. The result was declared at 11 AM.

Students who enrolled to appear for Meghalaya board 12th exam 2021 can check their result on MBOSE's official website: mbose.in. It can also be checked on: megresults.nic.in.

Result for science, commerce and vocational streams will be announced together by MBOSE. “The result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 30-07-2021 at 11:00 AM," reads the official notice released by MPBOSE.

Meghalaya board has also clarified that there will be no display of result on MBOSE office Tura/Shillong, or at any other examination centre due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.