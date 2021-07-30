Meghalaya Board MBOSE HSSLC 2021 Result Declared: How to Check 12th Result

Meghalaya Board MBOSE 12th Result: Check HSSLC result on mbose.in and megresults.nic.in
(Photo: The Quint)
Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) on Friday, 30 July, declared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2021. The result was declared at 11 AM.
Students who enrolled to appear for Meghalaya board 12th exam 2021 can check their result on MBOSE's official website: mbose.in. It can also be checked on: megresults.nic.in.
Result for science, commerce and vocational streams will be announced together by MBOSE. “The result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2021 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 30-07-2021 at 11:00 AM," reads the official notice released by MPBOSE.
Meghalaya board has also clarified that there will be no display of result on MBOSE office Tura/Shillong, or at any other examination centre due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation.
Visit one of the above mentioned Meghalaya board website: mbose.in, megresults.nic.in
Go to 'Results'
Click on 'Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science/Commerce/Vocational) 2021'
Enter your roll number and captcha
Click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
The Meghalaya Board of School Education conducted HSSLC exam 2021 in the month of March and April, following all the Covid-19 protocols, reported Hindustan Times. The report further added that the board will announce 12th result of around 30,000 students.
Published: 30 Jul 2021,11:25 AM IST