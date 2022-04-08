'Was a Brilliant Scientist': Friends of Kolkata PhD Scholar Who Died By Suicide

Roy belonged in the IISER's Quantum Information and Computing Lab. He had completed his Masters in the first two years, following which he was working on his PhD in the field of solid-state physics.

An FIR has been filed under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on a complaint made by Roy’s mother Ranjana Roy, a police officer at Kolkata's Haringhata police station said, adding, "A professor is named in the note that he left. The matter is currently under investigation and the necessary action will be taken.”

The other details of the note have not been disclosed. The accused professor declined to comment until the police investigation is over.