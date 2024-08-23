Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024: MSBSHSE Results Declared Today

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024: MSBSHSE Results Declared Today

Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024: MSBSHSE results for classes 10 and 12 have been declared today

Shivangani Singh
Education
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashta Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 is declared on the official website.</p></div>
Maharashta Class 12th Supplementary Result 2024 is declared on the official website.

(Photo: iStock)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 today. Students who appeared for the supply examination can visit the official website of MSBSHSE to check the results. The website is mahahsscboard.in.

It is pertinent to note that the Class 10 supplementary examination was held in two shifts, with the first shift being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted in two shifts, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) holds the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 every year. The students are encouraged to visit the official website for the latest updates on the supply result.

How To Download Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024?

  1. Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

  2. The Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 will be displayed on the homepage of the website.

  3. To view the results, students have to click on the login window available on the homepage

  4. Then submit their login credentials.

  5. After submitting the credentials, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

  6. Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the score card for future reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

