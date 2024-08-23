Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024: MSBSHSE Results Declared Today

advertisement
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 today. Students who appeared for the supply examination can visit the official website of MSBSHSE to check the results. The website is mahahsscboard.in.
It is pertinent to note that the Class 10 supplementary examination was held in two shifts, with the first shift being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted in two shifts, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) holds the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 every year. The students are encouraged to visit the official website for the latest updates on the supply result.
Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in
The Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 will be displayed on the homepage of the website.
To view the results, students have to click on the login window available on the homepage
Then submit their login credentials.
After submitting the credentials, the scorecards will be displayed on the screen.
Candidates are also advised to take a printout of the score card for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)