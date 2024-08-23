Maharashtra Supplementary Result 2024: MSBSHSE Results Declared Today

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 today. Students who appeared for the supply examination can visit the official website of MSBSHSE to check the results. The website is mahahsscboard.in.

It is pertinent to note that the Class 10 supplementary examination was held in two shifts, with the first shift being held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Class 12 supplementary examination was conducted in two shifts, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) holds the Maharashtra HSC SSC Supply Results 2024 every year. The students are encouraged to visit the official website for the latest updates on the supply result.