Maharashtra SSC 2022 Exam: Registration Commences Today

Maharashtra SSC exam 2022 registration begins on 18 November 2021
(Photo: The Quint)
The registration process for the Maharashtra Board SSC Exam 2022 is set to commence on 18 November 2021, by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).
Schools can visit the official website of MSBSHSE on mahahsscboard.in and fill in the application forms for Class 9 students who are going to be appearing for the SSC examination in 2022.
According to the schedule released by MSBSHSE, the last date to apply for the Maharasthra SSC exam is 9 December 2021.
Candidates must note that it is the schools that will have to fill out the forms for students through the Saral database.
As for the fee payment, candidates need not worry. There will be a late fee option made available from 20 December 2021 to 28 December 2021 till 05:00 PM.
Candidates can also download their respective fee challans between 18 November 2021 and 30 December 2021.
Please read below to see four easy steps for schools to register their students for the SSC 2022 exam-
Go to the official website of MSBSHSE at mahahsscboard.in.
Navigate to the login or registration link present on the home page.
Fill in the application form, pay the fees and submit after checking thoroughly.
Download the confirmation page and take a print out of the same for future reference.
All affiliated schools must note that they can check the enrollment of students by downloading the prelist from MSBSHSE.
Candidates are further advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of MSBSHSE mentioned above for more details and updates on the Maharashtra SSC exam 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)