MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Scorecards Online at 1 pm

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 Live Updates.
(Photo: iStock)
Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 12th class HSC result today on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra Board Class 12 result by using the personal login details like roll number and mother's name. The overall passing percentage is 93.37%.
The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam was conducted by the officials from 21 February to 19 March 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 11 am to pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. More than 14 lakh students are awaiting the MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2024.
This year, a total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2024, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Students will be able to check important details like pass percentage, gender-wise results, division-wise results, and more. No topper names will be announced to avoid unhealthy competition among candidates.
Follow this live blog to get the latest details on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.
Out of 14,23,923 students who appeared in the Maharashtra Board 12th examination 2024, 13,29,684 students have successfully passed the HSC exam.
Like pervious year, Konkan division has recorded a highest pass percentage in Maharashtra HSC Results 2024. The total pass percentage in Konkan is 97.91%.
Among all the divisions of Maharashtra, Mumbai has recorded lowest pass percentage of 91.95%.
Maharashtra board HSC result has been declared. Candidates can download and check scorecards after 1 pm, once the direct link will be available on the official website.
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024 was declared today on 21 May 2024 at 11 am. Once again, girls have outperformed boys in the Maharashtra Board exams. The pass percentage of girls is 94.73 percent while as for boys it is 89.14 percent.
Follow below websites to check Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2024.
mahahsscboard.in
mahresult.nic.in
hscresult.mkcl.org
hsc.mahresults.org.in
Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024 has been officially announced. Candidates will be able to check their online scores at 1 pm.
Maharashtra Board HSC result was declared today through a press conference. The overall pass percentage is 93.37%.
Students will be able to download and check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2024 for all streams, including Science, Arts, and Commerce.
Students can download and check Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2024 by using following login credentials.
Roll Number
Mother's Name
The press conference for Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2024 is anticipated to begin shortly. Follow this blog for latest updates.
Approximately 14,57,293 students appeared in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam this year. The examination was held from from 21 February to 19 March 2024 across 3,195 centers of the state.
The Maharashtra HSC Class 12 result will be officially announced at 1 pm. Follow this blog for latest updates.
Candidates will be able to find following details on the Maharashtra HSC marksheets.
Name
Parentage
Roll Number
Division
Total Marks
Subject-wise marks
Registration number
Qualifying status
Once the result is declared, candidates can download provisional or digital marksheets from the following websites.
Go to the DigiLocker App.
Login the application by using username and password.
You will find a direct link for Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 under the result section.
Enter the details like roll number.
Your result will be displayed.
Check your Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.
To check the Maharashtra Board 12th result 2024 through SMS, students must follow below steps.
Go to messages on smartphone.
Type MHHSC(SPACE)Seat Number or Roll Number.
Send it to 57766.
Within few minutes the result will be sent.
Check the result carefully.
Take a screenshot for your reference.
Downloading of Scorecards: 21 May 2024 after 1 pm.
Registration for Supplementary Exam: 27 May 2024.
Supplementary Exam 2024 Date: June or July (tentative).
Re-evaluation Start Date: 22 May 2024
Re-evaluation End Date: 5 June 2024
Availability of Photocopies of Answer Sheets: 26 May to 14 June 2024.
This year, a total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2024, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls.
This year, Maharashtra Board 12th exam was held from 21 February to 19 March 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 11 am to pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm.
The direct link for Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 will be available on the following websites.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 will be declared today on 21 May at 1 pm. Follow this live blog to stay updated with the latest details.
The provisional marksheets of Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2024 will be available to students immediately after the result. However, the final marksheet will be provided by the respective schools.
Candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2024 on the website through the direct result link, which will be accessible as soon as the results will be out.
Students can check the Maharashtra HSC 12th result by using following login details on the website.
In 2023, the Maharashtra HSC 12th result was declared on 25 May, and the pass percentage was 91.25 percent. Girls had outperformed boys by scoring a pass percentage of 93.73 percent.
Candidates who will not be satisfied with their Maharashtra Board 12th results 2024 may apply for re-evaluation. The application process for the same will begin from 22 May and end on 5 June 2024.
Candidates who will fail in the regular Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024 will have to appear in the supplementary exams. The registration for the same may commence from 27 May, and the exams may be held in June or July.
Once the result is declared, students can download and check their Maharashtra HSC Class 12 scorecards on the official websites after 1 pm.
To successfully pass the Maharashtra HSC 12th exam 2024, candidates need to score at least 33 percent marks in each subject and in aggregate. Failing to do so will make them eligible for supplementary exams.
Visit the official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link that may read as 'MAHA HSC Result 2024.'
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details like roll number and mother’s first name.
Your Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
Follow below websites to check the Maharashtra board HSC 12th result 2024.
MSBSHSE HSC Class 12 result will be declared today on 21 May 2024 at 1 pm.