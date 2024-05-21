MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra HSC Results Declared; Direct Link To Check Scorecards Online at 1 pm

Maharashtra 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 12th class HSC result today on Tuesday, 21 May 2024 on the official website, mahresult.nic.in. Students can check their Maharashtra Board Class 12 result by using the personal login details like roll number and mother's name. The overall passing percentage is 93.37%.

The Maharashtra HSC 12th exam was conducted by the officials from 21 February to 19 March 2024. The examination was held in two shifts from 11 am to pm, and 3 pm to 6 pm. More than 14 lakh students are awaiting the MSBSHSE HSC 12th Result 2024.

This year, a total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC 12th Exam 2024, including 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Students will be able to check important details like pass percentage, gender-wise results, division-wise results, and more. No topper names will be announced to avoid unhealthy competition among candidates.

Follow this live blog to get the latest details on Maharashtra HSC Result 2024.