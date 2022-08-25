Maharashtra: Educators Criticise Govt Decision To Link Midday Meals to Aadhaar

The Maharashtra state government has come under the scanner for its decision to provide midday meals only to students with Aadhaar cards. According to those in the sector, midday meals have been a factor in enrollment, particularly in rural and Adivasi-dominated areas.

According to an Indian Express report, the state government has given schools time to complete the process by the end of the year. The Directorate of School Education (Primary) issued orders to local education departments last month.

According to these orders, schools have to submit the updated date of the Aadhaar card registration of students at the end of every month till November this year.