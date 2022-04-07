IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Entrance Exam 2022 Date Announced

Apply for IGNOU BEd and BSC Nursing Post basic entrance test 2022 on ignou.ac.in. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the exam dates of Bachelor of Education (BEd) and BSc Nursing (Post Basic) entrance exam 2022.
According to the notification released by IGNOU, both BEd and BSc Nursing (post basic) entrance tests are scheduled to be held on 08 May 2022.
Registrations for IGNOU BEd and BSc Nursing entrance test 2022 commenced from 23 March 2022. Last date to apply for both the programmes is 17 April 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for any of the above mentioned exams can fill their application form on the official website of IGNOU: ignou.ac.in.
Go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in
Click on 'Registration for B.Ed and BSCN Entrance Exam for January 2022 Session (Last date - April 17, 2022)' link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on BEd/BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Registration' link
You will be directed to the registration portal
Click on registration button and enter your personal details to register
Use your registered credentials to login
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the application form pay the examination fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
IGNOU BEd entrance exam will be conducted for a duration of two hours, whereas, BSc Nursing entrance test will be held for two and a half hours.
For more details about IGNOU BSc Nursing and BEd exam, candidates are advised to check the official prospectus available on IGNOU's website.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)