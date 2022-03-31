MHT CET 2022: Last Date For Registration Extended to 12 April

The last date of registrations for the State Common Entrance Test, Maharashtra has been extended. Interested candidates can apply for MHT CET 2022 till 12 April on the official website mhtcet2022.mahacet.org or cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier, the last date for MHT CET 2022 was 31 March 2022. The CET is an examination that helps candidates get admissions in colleges across Maharashtra in the courses like Engineering/Technology, Medical, Agriculture, etc.

The candidates must know there is no additional fee for the students who register during the extended period but the students who register between 16 to 23 April will have to pay an extra fee of Rs 500.

The exams for the technical course will be conducted from 11 June to 28 June 2022. The exams are conducted in two groups – PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology).