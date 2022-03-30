ICAI CA Exam 2022: Registration for May-June Exams To End Today

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to close the registration window for Chartered Accountant (CA) Exams for May-June today, 30 March 2022.

Candidates who are willing to sit for the exam must hurry and register themselves for the CA Exams 2022. The candidates can register themselves on the official website of ICAI at icai.org.

Candidates willing to apply for Final and Intermediate Exams of CA can create a new ID using their name, email address, date of birth, and mobile number.

The students can apply till 11.59 pm on 30 March 2022. They will have to pay Rs 600 as application fee. Moreover, the facility of changing the exam city and group is available from 21 March to 30 March 2022.