MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 Registration Begins: Check Last Date to Apply

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the registration process of MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2022.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on 'MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2022' link under 'Post Graduate Courses'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on 'New Registration' link
Read the instructions carefully and click on 'I Accept and Proceed'
Register yourself using the relevant information
Login using your registered credentials
Fill up the application for and upload the necessary documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
For Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1,000
For SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS]and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only: Rs 800
MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 is an online computer-based test (CBT) conducted for admission to first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra.
