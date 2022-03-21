MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 Registration Begins: Check Last Date to Apply

MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 exam date will be announced later on the official website.
Published:

MAH MBA MMS CET 2022 Registration Date. Image used for representative purposes. 

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has commenced the registration process of MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2022.

Eligible candidates willing to apply for the same can do it on the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Last date to fill the application from for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 is 07 April 2022.

How to Apply for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022?

  • Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.

  • Click on 'MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2022' link under 'Post Graduate Courses'

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Click on 'New Registration' link

  • Read the instructions carefully and click on 'I Accept and Proceed'

  • Register yourself using the relevant information

  • Login using your registered credentials

  • Fill up the application for and upload the necessary documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

As per the official information brochure, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 exam date and admit card issue date will be notified later on the CET cell's website.
MAHMBA/MMS CET 2022: Application Fees

  • For Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), J & K Migrant candidates: Rs 1,000

  • For SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS]and Persons with Disability Candidates belonging to Maharashtra State only: Rs 800

About MAH MBA/ MMS CET

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 is an online computer-based test (CBT) conducted for admission to first year of full time Post Graduate Degree Courses in Management (MBA/MMS) in various institutes in Maharashtra.

