MAH BEd CET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Exam Date & Other Details

MAH BEd CET 2022 registration deadline extended.
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the extension of last date to apply for Maharashtra BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2022.
Deadline for registration has been extended till Wednesday, 22 June 2022. "Date of CET Form Filling Has Been Extended Till 22/06/2022," reads the official website. This is the third extension for form filling deadline this year.
Maharashtra BEd CET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, 02 August 2022. As per the official website, the exam will be held in multiple sessions, if required.
Admit cards for the same will release on Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell: cetcell.mahacet.org.
Click on 'MAH BA/BSc, BED CET 2022' link on the homepage.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'New registration'.
Read the instructions carefully and proceed.
Key in the relevant details and register yourself.
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fees.
Check this space regularly for further updates about MAH BEd CET and other exams.
