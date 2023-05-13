Madhya Pradesh, MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 Date; Results Expected by 25 May

Madhya Pradesh, MP Board is all set to declare the 10th, 12th Result 2023 anytime soon now. As per the local media, the MPBSE Results for Classes 10th and 12th are most likely to be released in the coming weeks.

After the release of the MP Board 10th, 12th result 2023, candidates can check and download the MP Board Results on the official websites- mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in. As per reports, the MP Board Result 2023 is expected to be declared after May 15, 2023. MP Board recently issued a notification about the MP Results online.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, MPBSE PRO Mukesh Malviya stated that the MP Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will be declared around May 25, 2023. Students are advised to wait for the official notice from the board.