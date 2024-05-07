HPBOSE 10th Result 2024 Expected Today At 10:30 AM; Steps To Download Here

Know the steps to download the HPBOSE Class 10th results 2024 online here.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will declare the Class10 results today, 7 May by 10:30 am. Earlier the board was expected to release the 10th results by 10 May 2024. Students who appeared in the examination will be able to check their Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2024 Class 10 score at HPBOSE official website, hpbose.org.
Students are advised to keep their HPBOSE Class 10th roll numbers handy because they will only be able to check their score easily through roll numbers after the announcement of the result.
The HPBOSE Class 10th exams were held from 2 March to 21 March 2024. Around one lakh students participated in the exam.
To pass the HPBOSE Class 10th examination, students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject and an overall aggregate of 33% across all subjects. The HP Board also offers compartment exams for those students who fail to meet the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects during the regular exams.
Step 1: Visit the official site of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education at hpbose.org.
Step 2: Go to the results page.
Step 3: Open the Class 10 final examination result link.
Step 4: Candidates need to enter the requested login details.
Step 5: Once submitted, the results will appear on the screen. Candidates need to download the result for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)