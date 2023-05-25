Kerala +2 Result 2023 Declared on keralaresult.nic.in: Check DHSE 12th Results

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially declared the Kerala plus two 12th result 2023 today on 25 May 2023. Candidates who appeared in the Kerala 12th Exam this year can download and check the results, scorecards, marksheets, topper list, and other details on the official websites, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.

This year, the Kerala Higher Secondary and VHSE exams were conducted from 10 to 30 March 2023 across different examination centers of the state. The exams were held in a single morning shift.

Approximately, 60,000 candidates applied for the VHSE examination this year and more than 9 lakh students registered for the Kerala plus two exam.